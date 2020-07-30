Madhya Pradesh: Direct admission to nearly 40 minority colleges in Indore

Colleges with minority status from Indore includes Gujarati College, Indore Christian College, Renaissance College, Shri Jain Diwakar College, Alexia College, ISBA College, Vishisht College, Indore Institute of Law, Arihant College, Comp-feeders College and Akshay Academy.

Colleges with minority status are exempted from centralised online counselling and are allowed to enrol students directly on their own.

Lured by this benefit, more and more colleges in the state are applying for minority institute status. Till last year there were around 80 minority institutes in the state, a number which has been shot up to about 100 so far.

“The number may go up to 150,” Silawat said.

For minority college status, a college is required to appoint more than 50 per cent members in their educational society from minority community. The condition of minority institute is that such institute will have to admit 50 per cent of their total intake of students, belonging to minority community.

However, barely any minority college will comply with this condition.