Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Holds Meeting At Mohankheda Tirth For Priyanka Gandhi's Visit

Dhar/ Sardarpur: Ahead of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's scheduled visit on October 5, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh visited Mohankheda Tirth in Sardarpur.

Singh held a meeting with party workers, including MLAs, former MLAs and district officials from various districts in the region. He was entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating Priyanka Gandhi's upcoming general meeting in Rajgarh.

During a press conference, Digvijaya Singh emphasised the integrity of tribal MLAs in Congress, stating that while kings and maharajas were bought and sold in politics, the tribal representatives stood strong. He revealed that 28 tribal MLAs had resisted hefty offers from opposition parties with Rs 25 to 30 crore inducements.

Digvijaya Singh also pledged to investigate and take action against cases of corruption and scams that have emerged, promising accountability under a Congress government.

This announcement comes as anticipation builds for Priyanka Gandhi's visit, during which she is expected to address the general meeting and unveil the statue of Tantya Mama. The event is seen as a crucial moment for the Congress in Sardarpur and Digvijay Singh's involvement signifies the political landscape.