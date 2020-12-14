Madhya Pradesh: Dheeraj Lulla, Sandeep Parekh and Monu Bhatia win Daly College BoG elections in Indore

Indore: Dheeraj Lulla, Sandeep Parekh and Harpal Singh Bhatia aka Monu Bhatia emerged as victorious in elections for Board of Governors of Daly College held on Sunday. While Lulla (1994 batch) who was in BoG has retained his position, Parekh (1979 batch) is a new entrant. Lulla and Parekh received 1,843 and 1,660 votes respectively. The first result of elections had come for New Donor category at about 11 pm on Sunday whereas counting for two other seats continued till 2.30 am on Monday.
In New Donor category, Monu Bhatia of Lulla and Devraj Singh Badgara group defeated Manvir Bais by 141 votes. Bhatia got 238 votes and Bais 97 votes. Like Lulla, Badgara (1989 batch) was also contesting to retain his position but he lost. He got 1,647 votes. Earlier, the elections for BoG were held with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms. Amidst elaborate arrangements for polls, excitement among voters was palpable who had started thronging the college campus to cast vote in the early morning.
Voting was held between 8 am to 5 pm. The voters who gained entry inside polling booth by 5 pm were allowed to cast vote even after the deadline. Elections for members of Board of Governors of Daly College will be held on Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm. Separate polling stations for 2 (b)(ii) and for 2(c) ODA (Old Dalian Association) categories were prepared in the campus for voting. In these two categories, 260 out of 311 votes were cast in 2 (b) (ii) category and 1743 out of 2755 votes in 2 (c) ODA category.
Other ODA members residing outside Indore were sent postal ballots. About 1,940 ballots were sent all across India and 265 ballots were sent outside India. In all, over 2,200 postal ballots were sent, which were received with votes. Election officer Rajesh Soni said that police allowed voters to enter the premises only after seeing the identity cards. Mobile phones were not allowed inside the polling booth.
Firstly, the voter was screened for Covid-19 symptoms by the hospital staff at polling station. After that, the voter approached the staff on duty at preliminary entry point in front of polling station and revealed his/her name or serial number or ODA number. After verifying the ID proof, the voter was issued a slip, which contained his serial number (for 2(b)(ii) voters) and ODA number for ODA voters. The voter was then guided to a table inside the station where the contact details of the voter were shown to him/her.
The voter was then issued a ballot paper after obtaining his/her signature on the counterfoil of the ballot paper. The staff issuing the ballot paper kept the voter's slip. The voter then moved to the polling booth and cast his/her vote and deposited the ballot in the ballot boxes kept for the purpose and exit from the booth through designated exit point.
