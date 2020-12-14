Madhya Pradesh: Dheeraj Lulla, Sandeep Parekh and Monu Bhatia win Daly College BoG elections in Indore

Indore: Dheeraj Lulla, Sandeep Parekh and Harpal Singh Bhatia aka Monu Bhatia emerged as victorious in elections for Board of Governors of Daly College held on Sunday. While Lulla (1994 batch) who was in BoG has retained his position, Parekh (1979 batch) is a new entrant. Lulla and Parekh received 1,843 and 1,660 votes respectively. The first result of elections had come for New Donor category at about 11 pm on Sunday whereas counting for two other seats continued till 2.30 am on Monday.

In New Donor category, Monu Bhatia of Lulla and Devraj Singh Badgara group defeated Manvir Bais by 141 votes. Bhatia got 238 votes and Bais 97 votes. Like Lulla, Badgara (1989 batch) was also contesting to retain his position but he lost. He got 1,647 votes. Earlier, the elections for BoG were held with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms. Amidst elaborate arrangements for polls, excitement among voters was palpable who had started thronging the college campus to cast vote in the early morning.