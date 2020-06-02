Madhya Pradesh: DHE seeks house location of students for exams

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has provided an online link to students of undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester students to share their house location so that they could be allocated centre for exams close their house.

The DHE has directed for sharing location by June 8.

Raj Bhawan has directed universities in the state to hold UG final year and PG final semester exams between June 29 and July 31.

Raj Bhawan wants students to have exams centres close to their houses. So, the DHE has uploaded a Google link on its portal directing principals to ensure that the students using the link share their house location by June 8.

After the locations are received, the DHE would direct the universities to ensure that the students get exam centre close to their houses.