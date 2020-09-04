Madhya Pradesh: DHE revokes 50% fee payment rule for admission confirmation

Indore: Accepting the demand by students and by private colleges, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has revoked the condition of payment of 50 per cent fee for confirmation of admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

In a letter, DHE stated that the student can confirm admission in colleges at the payment of Rs 1000 fee.

The move has come as a major reprieve to students.

In admission guidelines for session 2020-21, the DHE had made it mandatory for students allocated seats to pay 50 per cent of fee at the time of reporting to the college.

This was not the case previous year. So students citing Covid-19 crisis had requested the government to dissolve the condition.

Colleges to have demanded to scrap the condition which they feared may drop admissions on their condition.

“We allow the student to pay fee in four to five easy instalments. Making them pay half of the fee at the time of admissions was unjust especially during the Covid-19 crisis. We are happy that the government had scrapped the condition,” said Indore Private College Association president Rajeev Jhalani.

Secretary Sachin Sharma stated, “It should be prerogative of the college to decide what to charge and what not to at the time of admissions. “We welcome the government’s move of scrapping the condition of payment of 50 per cent fee at the time of admission.”