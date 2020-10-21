Madhya Pradesh: DHE pulls up colleges for giving wrong info about RUSA grant

Indore: Department of Higher Education pulled up government colleges for their casual approach in providing the right information on the expenditure of grant given under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). In fact, many colleges gave wrong information. Among them are Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, also known as GACC and New Science College, both located in Indore.

While GACC had given information about the expenditure of funds in the wrong format, New Science College has not attached utilisation certificate of nearly Rs 10 lakh expenditure.

There were some other colleges which allegedly gave wrong information on the expenditure of funds. The DHE officials pulled up colleges for the negligence and gave them one month to set the things right.

The DHE official will again hold a review meeting after one month.

The grant under RUSA scheme is given to government colleges and universities through DHE.

Under RUSA project, around 65 per cent of funds are given Central government and the remaining 35 per cent has to be contributed by the state government.

The grants are given in instalments. Once utilisation certificates of the first instalment is submitted, then only will the second instalment be released. The instalments have to be utilised in time-bound manner else the grant lapses.

Colleges in the state are casual in spending the grant.