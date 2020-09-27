Madhya Pradesh: DHE mulling additional round of BEd counselling

Indore: With seats still lying vacant in many colleges offering BEd course, Department of Higher Education (DHE) may grant additional round of centralised online admission counselling this year.

“This year, the registrations for counselling were almost double the number of vacancies in the colleges yet the seats in many institutes are still laying vacant. We have demanded from the DHE to hold one more round of admission counselling this year. DHE is going to hold meeting over our demand on Monday,” said Abhay Pandey, president, Malwa Private Education Colleges Association.

This year, more than 1.2 lakh students had registered for online admission counselling against nearly 60000 vacant seats in colleges offering BEd course.

Still nearly 20 per cent seats are still vacant after third and final round of allocation of students. Colleges are afraid that even the allocated seats won’t be filled in view of coronavirus situation this year.

“As Covid-19 pandemic has disrupt the situation, students from other cities are unlikely to take admission in colleges here. To make things worse, DHE like previous years had not provide with the contact details of students allocated admissions in our colleges. Like makes it all the more difficult for colleges to convert allocations into admissions,” association patron Girdhar Nagar said.

He stated that they demanded from DHE to provide contact details of students as well as one additional round for filling the vacant seats in colleges.

He also stated that the seat allocation should be made at district level instead at state level in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let’s face it that students of one city won’t be coming to other city for studies this year due to pandemic so it is meaningless to allocate admission to a student of one district to another district. It is better that the student be granted admission in his own district,” said Nagar.