Madhya Pradesh: Dhar police arrested three arms peddlers with 85 country-made revolvers, 60 live cartridges

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Manawar police station in Dhar district arrested three sikhligars and recovered 85 country-made revolvers and 60 live cartridges from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in three theft incidents reported in the district recently. Besides fire-arms, police also recovered booty worth Rs eight to nine lakhs from them.

Those who were arrested are identified as Vinod Singh Sikhligarh, a resident of Bankaner village in Dhar district, Deepak Singh Patwa Sikhligarh,19, a resident of Signoor village under Gogaon police station in Khargone, Jagat Singh Bhatia Sikhligar, 45, a resident of Singhana village.

Two other peddlers - Rahul Sikhligar and Pavitra Singh Sikhligarh, a resident of Signoor village under Gogaon police station in Khargone managed to flee the spot.

Addressing the media persons here at the district headquarters, Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh informed that the total value of seized material stands around Rs 18 lakh.

Police booked all accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and began an investigation into the matter to ascertain the source and delivery point of the firearms.

During police interrogation, the accused were informed about their involvement in multiple theft and housebreaking incidents reported in Manavar.

Manawar police station in-charge Neeraj Singh Birthare informed three major housebreaking incidents were reported in Manawar recently. Following this, the police team intensified patrolling in the area.

During patrolling on Friday morning, the police team intercepted two bike-borne miscreants at two different places in Manawar.

At one place, police intercepted Vinod Singh and Rahul Sikhiligar on a motorcycle and during the search, police recovered 39 country-made revolvers from them. While police searched, Rahul managed to flee the spot.

At another place, police intercepted a pair of Deepak Singh Patwa and Pavitra Singh Shikligar. Looking at the police team ahead, Pavitra flees the spot. Police arrested Deepak with firearms. Police Jagat Singh Bhatia Sikhligar, listed goon in Gujarat with a country-made revolver from Bankaner road. Before this, Gujarat police visited the area to get him arrested, but in vain.

