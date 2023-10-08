Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Players Shine In National Kickboxing

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of skill and determination, players from Dhar district made their mark at the National Kickboxing Championships held in Dehradun from October 2 to 4.

Organised under the joint aegis of the Kickboxing Federation of India and Uttarakhand Kickboxing Association at the Parade Ground Multipurpose Hall, this prestigious event saw the participation of 35 players from Madhya Pradesh, with 15 hailing from Dhar.

Under the leadership of district kickboxing association president Samander Singh Patel, the Dhar contingent showcased their prowess, securing an impressive total of nine medals, including six golds.

Gold medalists from Dhar included young talents Adarsh Patel (51 kg), Radha Krishna Chaudhary (63 kg), Rajveer Rathore (79 kg) and Kaushik Kumrawat (45 kg). Under the 7-9 years section, boys' team clinched gold in 25 kg category.

In addition to their achievements, these gold medalists have earned their spot in the national team that will represent India in the upcoming Asian Kickboxing Championships.

The victory has garnered praise and support from various quarters, including district cricket association president Pradeep Joshi, district kickboxing association vice-president Suresh Parmar and other dignitaries.

The community stands united in celebrating the achievements of these talented players and pledges continued support for their future endeavours.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)