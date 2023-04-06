Madhya Pradesh: Dhar PIC passes annual budget

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the first meeting after the election, Dhar president-in-council (PIC) approved annual budget for fiscal 2023-24. The meeting was presided over by PIC president Neha Mahesh Bodane, and a budget of Rs 351.4 crores was passed unanimously with everyone's approval.

Numerous new infrastructure projects were proposed with the aim of making Dhar the most developed and facility-rich town in the state.

The budget includes some previous projects such as swimming pool, fish-mutton market, Hatwara retail complex and gate construction.

Some of the new projects include water supply work under the Amrit 2.0 programme, the construction of a new bus stop, market growth in various locations, and development of a shopping centre in the old municipality.

The budget was approved after a debate on agenda's 25 items in presence of CMO Nishikant Shukla.

The gathering included corporators and heads of all committees. After prayer, three women corporators took charge of their respective departments before the meeting. Among those present were MLA representative Shiv Patel, Mandal president Vipin Rathore, Dr Ramakant Mukut of the Hindu group, and BJP leader Rajat Prajapati.

Some important developments are

Rs 11 crore proposed in the new budget for development of bus station. The city's growth will pick up steam with completion of the bus station.

Asphalt layering over municipal roads has been planned at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. But, Rs 2.5 crore has been authorised for revitalisation.

Water-related activities would be completed under the Amrit 2.0 project with a budget of Rs 33 crore, with the goal of reaching out to the population of Dhar town after 50 years. This comprises construction of tanks and installation of distribution lines, including installation of lines to transport Narmada water from Gyanpura to Dhar. It is worth noting that the procurement procedure is also underway for the wetland project, which will be funded jointly by the Centre and the State.

Khedapati Hanuman Mela to be organised

Corporator Tina Vipin Rathore and revenue department committee leader, proposed seven-day fair and cultural activities in Khedapati Hanuman Temple premises under the municipal authority. The idea was approved by all members.

