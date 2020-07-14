Madhya Pradesh: Dhar MLA tests positive

After BJP senior and former Union minister and district Congress president, Dhar MLA got infected from the COVID-19 along with her four staff members on Tuesday.

She got her report on Monday late night and was admitted to the hospital along with her staff members.

So far, district recorded as many 216 COVID-19 cases with eight deaths. At present 172 patients moved out of hospital after they were treated and remaining 36 undergoing treatment including 25 in Dhar and 11 others out of district. On Tuesday, district got 11 sample report positive. Health department here in Dhar still waiting for the test report of 960 samples.