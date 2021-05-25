Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district reports 15 Mucormycosis cases so far

DHAR (MADHYA PRADESH): Dhar district of Indore division in Madhya Pradesh reported total 15 black fungus infection cases with one death at Indore so far. Except one, all 14 other patients those who were found infected with the Mucormycosis either recovered from Covid-19 or undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus.

When contacted renowned ophthalmologist Dr Sourabh Borasi to know who is susceptible to fungal infections, Dr Borasi informed that people with reduced immune response are more susceptible to infection.

Conditions that reduce our immunity include: Diabetes, high blood sugars with an acidic environment as seen in diabetic ketoacidosis are the right recipe for the rapid growth of these organisms. Diabetes is also associated with reduced immune response. Steroids medication increases blood sugar levels and decreases the immune response of the body, Dr Borasi said.