Madhya Pradesh: Dhar district clinch five medals in archery contest

FP Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Archers from Dhar district won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals in different categories and age groups in the state-level archery competition. Competition was held in Jhabua and was organised under aegis of Madhya Bharat Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad between December 1 and 4. About 100 archers from all the tribal districts participated in the competition. Six archers from Dhar-situated Sports Authority of India participated. Center incharge Naresh Kumar Bhavsar said that Manish Singar won the gold medal in under-17 age group, Laxman Makwana won gold medal in under-19 age group boys and Saloni Bhuria won gold medal. Pushpa Singad won silver medal in Under-17 age girls’ category, while Dhananjay Solanki won bronze medal. All the players will participate in National Archery Competition to be held in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh from December 29 to January 2, 2023.