Madhya Pradesh: Dhar administration scapegoat health department as coronavirus cases rise 35

Administrative inefficiency is leading to several problems in the district as some healthcare workers and even policemen have tested positive for Covid-19. The administration is also failing at fully implementing the lockdown. There are now 35 positive cases in the district, a majority of whom include frontline workers and their family members.

Neither the frontline workers have personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, nor are the quarantined patients receiving quality food. A youth from Kukshi, who had tested positive, recently died in Indore. His mother and sister, who were in isolation, pleaded to the officials that his father be able to conduct his last rites, but in vain. To their disappointment, the family was shown his funeral pyre over a video call.

Meanwhile attempts to contact district collector Shrikant Bhanoth to get version failed after repeated attempts.

However, when the issue was out in the open, the administration tried to blame health department. They also terminated chief medical and health officer Dr SK Saral in the process. Some doctors serving at private hospitals, Dr Ashish Damora, Dr Sumit Sisodiya and Dr Anil Damora have started providing their service to the District Hospital. Some other doctors have also come forward and have promised to give free services.