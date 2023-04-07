Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Mayor distributes cheques in public hearing

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-five cheques from MLA fund of Rs 5k each were distributed by Mayor Geeta Agrawal among the needy during a public hearing on Wednesday. Mayor Agrawal redressed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana problem of Pirulal Panchal with two disabled sons. She also gave information to beneficiaries about various governmental schemes for his sons. Officers Jagdish Verma and Ashok Deshmukh were directed by the mayor to help them.

On remaining applications, Agrawal ordered the workers of the concerned department for speedy redressal. The mayor said that every Wednesday she herself takes note about disposal of various complaints of beneficiaries. In every hearing, she personally directs officers of concerned departments, against whom application was submitted. She also monitored the status of applications after the redressal.

MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal, deputy commissioner Lokendra Sinh Solanki, revenue committee chairman Jitendra Makwana, councillor representative Raj Verma and others were also present.

