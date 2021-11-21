Madhya Pradesh: Dewas climbs up, Khargone goes down in Swachh rankings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone, which had secured 5th rank last year, climbed down to 37th rank whereas Ujjain jumped up from 12th rank to 5th rank in category of one lakh to 10 lakh population under Swachh Survekshan this year.

Similarly, Dewas climbed up from last year’s 29th rank to 10th rank this year and Burhanpur also improved its ranking. Burhanpur was ranked 14th last year whereas it secured 8th rank this year.

Besides, Sagar improved its rank from 43rd to 26th, Nagda from 71th to 33rd rank, Katni from 24th to 47th rank, Khandwa from 21st to 20th rank, Chhatarpur from 87th to 68th rank, Betul from 44th to 59th rank, Satna from 74th to 71st rank, Damoh from 80th to 72nd rank, and Neemuch from 90th rank to 88th rank.

Chhindwara slipped from 16th to 36th rank, Pithampur from 23rd to 43rd rank, Singrauli from 15th to 16th rank, Seoni from 52nd to 53rd rank, Mandsaur from 50th to 63rd rank and Vidisha from 85th to 89th rank.

Five more ULBs from MP enter into top-100 list

While the number of cities from Madhya Pradesh with population above 10 lakh remains unchanged this year as well at four (Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur), five more urban local bodies (ULBs) from Madhya Pradesh have made it into the list of top 100 cleanest cities in the population band of one lakh to 10 lakh.

Last year, 20 ULBs were on the list of top-100 cities.

While all those 20 ULBs retained their positions in the top-100 with individual changes in their rankings, Hoshangabad (62), Morena (73), Guna (79), Rewa (93) and Shivpuri (94) made entry into the top 100 club this year.

Other ULBs with their rankings are: Ujjain (50), Burhanpur (8), Dewas (10), Singrauli (16), Khandwa (20), Sagar (26), Nagda (33), Chhindwara (36), Khargone (37), Ratlam (42), Pithampur (43), Katni (47), Seoni (53), Betul (59), Mandsaur (63), Chhatarpur (68), Satna (71), Damoh (72), Neemuch (88) and Vidisha (89).

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:50 AM IST