Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Bank Note Press to remain close from May 1 to 8

Dewas: Amid corona fear, Dewas Bank Note Press (BNP) acting on Bank Note Press Majdoor Union demand, decided to keep press closed for May 1 to 8, informed Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh, Dewas district media in-charge Kamal Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan informed that the decision has been taken after meeting between BNP Majdoor Union and BNP management and chief general manager Rajesh Bansal.

Ongoing pandemic situation around has been discussed in the meeting and keeping a tab on the health and wellness of employees and their family members' decision has been taken.

On this issue, both sides agreed that the Dewas Bank Note Press will remain close from May 1 to 8, and on May 8, there will be a meeting between the union and the management again and the necessary decision will be taken after deliberating on the upcoming situation.

On behalf of the union, the acting president of BNP Mazdoor Sangh Rajendrasinh Bais, PK Verma, Ghanshyam Pandit, Kamal Singh Chauhan, Ishwar Singh Barod and Tarun Mishra.