Madhya Pradesh: Dewas badminton league semifinals to be played today

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day-long Dewas Badminton League 2023 is being conducted at Nirlip Sports and Fitness Hub located at Rajoda Road, Dewas.

The league has six franchises: LG Royal, Vishwakarma Fighters, Kalpmart Giants, Rana Risers, Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers, and Nirlip Acers. On the second day of the league, Dewas CSP Vivek Singh Chouhan and former mayor Subhash Sharma appeared as chief guests.

At the start, they shook hands with the players and wished them good luck in the league. On Friday 14 matches were played, resulting in two ties. The first tie was played between Nirlip Acers Vs Vishwakarma Fighters, and the second was between LG Royal and Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers. Kalpmart Giants got 6 points, Vishwakarma Fighters got 5 points, Rana Risers got 4 points, Team Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers got 3 points, Team LG Royal 5 points, and Neerlip Acers 5 points. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on Sunday.