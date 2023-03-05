e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Dewas badminton league semifinals to be played today

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas badminton league semifinals to be played today

The league has six franchises: LG Royal, Vishwakarma Fighters, Kalpmart Giants, Rana Risers, Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers, and Nirlip Acers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day-long Dewas Badminton League 2023 is being conducted at Nirlip Sports and Fitness Hub located at Rajoda Road, Dewas.

The league has six franchises: LG Royal, Vishwakarma Fighters, Kalpmart Giants, Rana Risers, Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers, and Nirlip Acers. On the second day of the league, Dewas CSP Vivek Singh Chouhan and former mayor Subhash Sharma appeared as chief guests.

At the start, they shook hands with the players and wished them good luck in the league. On Friday 14 matches were played, resulting in two ties. The first tie was played between Nirlip Acers Vs Vishwakarma Fighters, and the second was between LG Royal and Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers. Kalpmart Giants got 6 points, Vishwakarma Fighters got 5 points, Rana Risers got 4 points, Team Shree Siddhivinayak Smashers got 3 points, Team LG Royal 5 points, and Neerlip Acers 5 points. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on Sunday.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two cases solved on the spot in mayor's public hearing; timing to be changed...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas badminton league semifinals to be played today

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas badminton league semifinals to be played today

Madhya Pradesh: Graduation ceremony for UKG students held at Mhow school

Madhya Pradesh: Graduation ceremony for UKG students held at Mhow school

Bhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Bhopal: Food dispensing ATM in city as pilot project

Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Madhya Pradesh: Two measles deaths, 135 cases reported in state

Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: New building of Katju law college inaugurated in Ratlam