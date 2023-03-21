Madhya Pradesh: Devotees throng Narmada for holy dip on Bhutadi Amavasya in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees from different parts of the state took a holy dip in Narmada on “Bhutadi Amavasya” on Tuesday.

In Omkareshwar alone, over one lakh devotees thronged the holy town for a holy dip. They were seen making offerings in the name of ancestors believing that it would ensure their ancestors’ salvation.

Chaitra Amavasya is also known as Bhutadi Amavasya.

According to religious belief, taking a holy dip on Bhutadi Amavasya helps people get rid of evil spirits and opens the door to salvation. It is also mentioned in Skanda Purana.

TIGHT SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS AT ALL GHATS

Tight security arrangements were made at all ghats at Omkareshwar to avert any untoward incident. Khandwa district collector Anup Kumar Singh, SP Vivek Singh and other senior administrative officers kept reviewing the arrangements.

Continuous monitoring was done from the control room through CCTVs. Under the route plan in Omkareshwar's Nagar Ghat, Abhay Ghat and Sangam area, administrative staff was engaged in managing the system.

Trouble for devotees due to encroachment on roads

Devotees faced problems due to shops set up between the old bus stand and the Nagar Ghat. The traffic arrangements completely collapsed due to the parking of two-wheelers. Due to the closure of the Brahmapuri bridge for almost a month, the devotees continued to be troubled.