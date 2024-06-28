Madhya Pradesh: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Airport To Get International Status Soon

MP Shankar Lalwani meets civil aviation minister KR Mohan Naidu |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Aviation Minister KR Mohan Naidu have assured that effort will be made to soon avail international status to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (DABH) of the city. He also assured to look seriously on the demand of construction of new terminal building and taxiway.

The Minister gave the assurance to visiting MP Shankar Lalwani. Both met in New Delhi on Thursday. MP Shankar Lalwani met Civil Aviation Minister Naidu and discussed in detail about increasing facilities at the city airport in which he requested to give international status to the airport. The minister assured MP Lalwani that this work will be done with utmost priority.

MP Lalwani requested the Union Civil Aviation Minister to expedite the work of constructing a new terminal building. He also demanded to build a new parallel taxiway soon. Lalwani informed that he met the new Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu and discussed about ever-growing air passenger number from the city and requested to expand air facilities here. The minister expressed his commitment to fulfill all the demands made for the city airport in a timely manner.

Lalwani said that during his previous tenure, he had met the then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested him to expedite the process of construction of the new terminal building and also demanded to build a parallel taxiway, the tender process for which is currently underway. MP Lalwani also invited the Minister to visit the city.