Madhya Pradesh: Development works worth Rs. 3.75 cr starts in Sanwer

Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat said that various development works are going on in Sanwer Assembly constituency, and it will soon be among the top areas of the state.
Silawat was addressing the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of development works costing more than Rs 4 crore in Sanwer on Friday. He performed Bhoomi Pujan of the crematorium's beautification, garden construction and drainage works in the tehsil town. He said special efforts are being made to provide sufficient water for irrigation to the farmers and a new irrigation scheme would be launched.
Former MLA Dr Rajesh Sonkar said that new benchmarks are being created in the field of development of the Sanwer constituency. He thanked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the development works being carried out here. Sawan Sonkar and Dilip Singh Chaudhary, councillors of all wards, public representatives and officials of various organisations, were present in the programme.
8 new roads to be built for Rs 22 cr
Construction work of 8 new roads will be done in Sanwer assembly constituency at a cost of about Rs 22 crore. For this, the Public Works Department has included the above works in the budget of the year 2020-2021. The above works have been sanctioned thanks to the efforts of Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat. It was informed that the road will be constructed from Panod-Chimli road to Barodia Khan at a cost of Rs 2.28 crore. Similarly, Chimli to Panod road at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore, Jamodi to Hatunia road at a cost of Rs 3.54 crore, Katkia to Dhaturia road at a cost of Rs 2.12 crore, Vyasakheri at a cost of Rs 6.26 crore, along with some other constructions.
