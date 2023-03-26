Madhya Pradesh: Devargh Rai conferred with Padma Shri Phadke Award

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Noted singer, Devargh Rai was conferred with the 8th Padma Shri Phadke Award on second day of Padma Shri Phadke Music Festival 2023 in Dhar.

Music teacher Laxmikant Joshi, renowned comedian Sandeep Sharma and Orthopedist Dr Sanjay Nigam presented the award to Rai. He was also given a cash reward of Rs 21,000 and a memento. Rai also presented songs and enthralled the audience.

The three-day musical event began with local artist Veena Parmar performing Ganesh Vandana who left the audience enthralled by presenting various bhajans, hymns. Organizing committee member Prakash Phatak announced to reward local/ budding artists with Rs 2,000 every year. Bhoj Shodh Sansthan, sirector, Dr Dipendra Sharma welcomed the move. A large number of residents gathered to enjoy musical nite. The National Anthem was sung at the end of the program. Anil Tiwari conducted the event while anesthesiologist Dr Raghavendra Tiwari extended vote of thanks.