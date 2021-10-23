Madhya Pradesh: Despite notices, 76% private schools fail to register with education portal, might lose affiliation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a legal notice and five other notices from district administration, more than 76 per cent of schools in Indore district have not registered themselves on the education portal as yet. Registration is mandatory.

The notice includes a legal notice with an order from court; a notice from the commissioner; two from the district education officer (DEO); and two notices from the district collector.

These more than 1,500 schools stand on the verge of losing their affiliation in Indore, as they have not registered themselves yet despite the notifications. In Madhya Pradesh, 5,164 schools are in the pending list.

“Schools have failed to comply with simple orders. These are all private schools affiliated with the board. Now, we are on the verge of disaffiliating all these 1,500 schools. This would mean the removal of all those schools that fail to be approved from the school education department.” Manglesh Vyas, DEO

60% schools in MP lack UDISE certification

About 60 per cent schools, i.e. 80,326 schools in Madhya Pradesh are not certified by Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) certified till date. While Indore excels in being the number 1 in many ways, here it lags behind as 70 per cent schools lack the certification.

This lack of certification questions the facilities available in about 33,000 school in the state and 17,374 schools in Indore.

Why U-DISE?

U-DISE is the primary information source for educational planning and assessing the progress under the education sector in India, especially under the Government funded Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) programmes.

It is the official statistics system of the 'Ministry of Education’ and it covers more than 1.5 million schools, 8.5 million teachers, and over 250 million students from varied socio-economic backgrounds across 28 States and 8 Union Territories (UTs).

Hence, the lack of certification questions the credibility of the education system in Madhya Pradesh and especially in a city like Indore, which is being developed as a ‘smart city’.

Bhopal better at certification & registration than Indore

The situation in Bhopal is slightly better than Indore as it has about 60 per cent schools with the certification, leaving about 5,458 schools without certification.

The data released from UDISE also shows that Indore is truly an education hub with the highest number of schools in the state. However, lack of certification raises questions about the schools' quality.

