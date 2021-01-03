Madhya Pradesh: Despite booking eight BEOs and others under serious sections in Rs 16 crore embezzlement case, department not supporting probe, says investigation officer

UDAIGARH: Udaigarh police in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh not only booked eight-block education officers and others in connection with the Rs 16 crore embezzlement case but booked them under some serious sections as well including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.
The police have produced more than 5,000 pages of challan before Jobat court as well in connection with the misuse of government money by eight block education officers (BEOs) who were posted here from 2011 to 2017. They embezzled Rs 16 crore through their bank accounts.
More than four-months after FIR against Solanki, acting on the orders issued by commissioner, tribal development department, Bhopal, name of BEO Bholaprasad Patel, DS Solanki, NS Rawat, Parmanand Dhakkad, RKS Tomar, ML Parmar, Navin Shrivastava, Suraj Singh (all eight BEOs posted at Udaigarh from the year 2011 to 2017) along with then accountant KS Bhura, BL Rao, then mandal coordinator Hetram Rajput and assistant Grade II employee Mukesh Neema added into the FIR along with Rituraj Singh Solanki.
Department not supporting probe
Udaigarh police station incharge and investigation officer PS Damor said that the officers and employees of the department from Udaigarh to Alirajpur are not supporting them. The documents being sought are not being provided. Therefore, Section 201 has been added in the case for concealing or deleting delete evidence of the case. Recently, the 5000-page challan which he has submitted in Jobat court, he has also obtained the above documents from the office of Accountant General in Gwalior, Tribal Development Department Bhopal and Divisional Office situated in Indore.
Patel make a comeback
As department officials came to know that FIR is going to be lodge in the case, in the meantime on the orders of district collector Surabhi Gupta, Bholaprasad Patel, was again made Block Education Officer on June 4, 2020. He remained posted in Udaigarh till he was suspensded by Commissioner Tribal Development Bhopal.
Role of Tribal Welfare Commissioner
Nearly, one-and-a-half months later first FIR lodged in the case, on July 16, 2020, Alirajpur district tribal welfare department assistant commissioner lodged a police complaint against school education department accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki under Sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.
Key accused on the run
Police investigating officer inspector PS Damor informed that Bhola Prasad Patel who embezzled Rs 2,51,40,510 and is still absconding. He misled the police after he was re-posted at the BEO here at Udaigarh. He did not provide any documents which were sought for investigation. To protect himself, he got his posting here and ensured that some crucial documents ‘get disappear.’
Letter to the collector seeking permission for property confiscation
During the investigation, it was also revealed that mastermind Rituraj Singh Solanki has purchased a property in the name of his wife Usha Solanki, brother-in-law Vijay Bahadur Hada and himself. Solanki purchased one bungalow worth Rs 65 lakh in Baroda, Gujarat, eight bigha agricultural land in Mandleshwar, one plot and bungalow on his brother-in-law Vijay Bahadur Hada name. A letter has been forwarded to the district collector seeking permission for property confiscation.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)