Madhya Pradesh: Despite booking eight BEOs and others under serious sections in Rs 16 crore embezzlement case, department not supporting probe, says investigation officer

Department not supporting probe

Udaigarh police station incharge and investigation officer PS Damor said that the officers and employees of the department from Udaigarh to Alirajpur are not supporting them. The documents being sought are not being provided. Therefore, Section 201 has been added in the case for concealing or deleting delete evidence of the case. Recently, the 5000-page challan which he has submitted in Jobat court, he has also obtained the above documents from the office of Accountant General in Gwalior, Tribal Development Department Bhopal and Divisional Office situated in Indore.

Patel make a comeback

As department officials came to know that FIR is going to be lodge in the case, in the meantime on the orders of district collector Surabhi Gupta, Bholaprasad Patel, was again made Block Education Officer on June 4, 2020. He remained posted in Udaigarh till he was suspensded by Commissioner Tribal Development Bhopal.

Role of Tribal Welfare Commissioner

Nearly, one-and-a-half months later first FIR lodged in the case, on July 16, 2020, Alirajpur district tribal welfare department assistant commissioner lodged a police complaint against school education department accountant Rituraj Singh Solanki under Sections 409 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly uses as genuine any document), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.

Key accused on the run

Police investigating officer inspector PS Damor informed that Bhola Prasad Patel who embezzled Rs 2,51,40,510 and is still absconding. He misled the police after he was re-posted at the BEO here at Udaigarh. He did not provide any documents which were sought for investigation. To protect himself, he got his posting here and ensured that some crucial documents ‘get disappear.’

Letter to the collector seeking permission for property confiscation

During the investigation, it was also revealed that mastermind Rituraj Singh Solanki has purchased a property in the name of his wife Usha Solanki, brother-in-law Vijay Bahadur Hada and himself. Solanki purchased one bungalow worth Rs 65 lakh in Baroda, Gujarat, eight bigha agricultural land in Mandleshwar, one plot and bungalow on his brother-in-law Vijay Bahadur Hada name. A letter has been forwarded to the district collector seeking permission for property confiscation.