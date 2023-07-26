Madhya Pradesh: Despite Assurance, Ancient Mahadev Temple’s Wait For Makeover Continues

FPJ

Manwar (Madhya Pradesh): Ancient Devra-Mahadev temple in Manawar town of Dhar district has fallen victim to state government’s apathy and indifference of the archaeological department.

Three years after state government’s assurance, the temple’s wait for preservation has continued.

During CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent visit to Balipur Dham, the citizens had requested revamping of the dilapidated Mahadev Temple.

Though CM approved of restoration, nothing has been done so far in this regard.

Rajya Sabha MP and National Archaeological Committee's advisory member Sumersingh Solanki and District Panchayat member Kapil Solanki also submitted a memorandum to CM Chouhan. Not only this, a delegation of Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur too raised pushed similar demand on February 2022, but in vain. Manawar MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa too raised similar demand in state assembly but no concrete action had been taken by the government till now.

While the government is spending hefty amount on re-development of mughal forts and tombs in Mandav, authorities/archaeology department has remained indifferent to the condition of temple.