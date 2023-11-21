Madhya Pradesh: Deputy Ranger Gaur Suspended Hours After ‘Bribe’ Video Goes Viral

Representational Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A deputy ranger was suspended after his alleged video claiming that he had given Rs 5 lakh to forest minister for posting went viral.

More than six-minute-long (precisely 6.04 minutes) viral video shows deputy ranger Mansingh Gaur, posted in Khategaon tehsil of Dewas district, talking with a person during measurements for construction of a pond in Chandpura sub-range of Khategaon range.

It is said that Gaur took charge of Khategaon range in 2021. He even held the charge of ranger for six months.

The viral video has conversation between Gaur and another person wherein Gaur said “I paid a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from officials to politicians, including forest minister for the post. After resuming the charge, I constructed double storied property of 30X50 metre and also bought a new car”.

Taking cognisance of the video, DFO Pradeep Mishra initiated an inquiry into the allegations. A three-member committee conducted a preliminary investigation and submitted a report. On the basis of which deputy ranger was suspended.

The decision to suspend Gaur was taken after the video went viral on social media. Further probe was underway.

Mishra said that the probe team deduced that the video was authentic and recommended action against Gaur. The investigation report was sent to top officials, after which Gaur was suspended. Currently, he had been attached to the Forest Range Satwas Headquarters. In the case of video, a detailed report would be submitted within a week. Further action would be taken on the basis of this report.

Official maintains silence

After the video went viral, some local officials maintained stoic silence, while others started calling it a personal matter. At the same time, Gaur was seen avoiding the media. Gaur’s house is said to be near Bombay Hospital in Dewas Naka area of Indore.