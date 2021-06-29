Madhya Pradesh: Deputy collector Madhvani suspended the Pipri Borbon pond scam

Burhanpur: Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma suspended deputy collector Visha Madhvani in connection with infamous Pipri Borbon pond scam worth Rs 42 lakh.

The Nepanagar police registered an FIR against nine including the then sub-divisional magistrate Madhvani. Madhvani is currently posted as deputy collector in Jhabua.

Divisional commissioner has attached Madhvani at Alirajpur district headquarters during her suspension period.

Sources claim that Tukaithad Co-operative Bank Manager Ashok Naganpure, who has been an accused in the case, has also been suspended.

Nine accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) 406 & 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of a valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Accused: Nine persons booked in the case include Madhvani, Home Guard Sachin Verma, a resident of Nepanagar, assistant grade-III clerk Ankit Kate posted at sub-divisional officer, Anil Patidar, cashier at district cooperative central bank in Tukaithad, Khandwa district, Ashok Lagan, assistant account at district cooperative central bank in Tukaithad, Sachin Maiskar, a local resident from Pipri Borban village, Burhanpur district, Imtiyaz Ali Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Kamruddin, both residents of Dehtalai, Nepanagar, Burhanpur district, and Firoz Khan, proprietors Raj Traders and a resident of Dharni Village.