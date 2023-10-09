 Madhya Pradesh: Depressed By Daughter’s Death, Man Ends Life
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A grieved father depressed by the death of his eight-year-old daughter due to cancer committed suicide here on Saturday.

Sonu (28) son of Kailash Parmar of village Bhojkhedi under Kaytha police station hanged himself in his house on Saturday evening when the family members were mourning the death of his daughter.

His brother-in-law Hemraj said that Sonu’s daughter died three days ago. Since then Sonu has been in grief and shock.

It was his daughter’s funeral on Saturday. After not being seen for a long time, everyone looked at another house nearby and found Sonu hanging.

