Madhya Pradesh: DENTISTS TREATING COVID PATIENTS! Covid hospital with BDS license first gets the nod, then gets a rap

Mhow/ Pithampur: Expect the unexpected. And don't be surprised. It's incredible India as they say. First one authority gives permission to operate then another auhtority snap the operation. Recently the administration sealed a Covid-19 hospital which was running on the license of dentists!

Health department officials' negligence is rampant in Mhow Pithampur Industrial area where Covid-19 patients are being treated by dentists and what is surprising is that the District health officer had given them nod to operate a Covid 'hospital'.

According to information, “The license of this hospital was issued in the name of one Narendra Raj, BDS. The hospital was being operated by him for a long time. The district administration was also not allotting Remdesivir injections to the primary health centres in Pithampur as no MD doctors were appointed at these hospitals.”

According to the Block Medical Officer, “The district health officer has given the permission to operate the covid centre at this hospital on April 16, 2021. However, it is surprising how a health officer can permit a Covid hospital without inspecting the documents and also a Covid hospital cannot be operational in a residential area.”

According to SDM, Divya Patel, “The hospital and the pharmacy have been seized by the administration and also a detailed report has been submitted to the district administration.

According to SP Pithampur, Tanendra Singh, “Police investigation will be completed in one or two days.”