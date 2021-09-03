Madhya Pradesh: Dental camps to be held till September 14

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Department, Madhya Pradesh, Guru Gobind Singh Dental College and Research Centre is organising a free oral and dental examination and treatment camps from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Guru Gobind Singh Welfare Committee vice president Upendra Singh Keer, secretary Gursharan Singh Keer and director Jasleen Keer have appealed to the citizens to take advantage of the camps slated to be organised in at Shahpur, Nepanagar and Khaknar Community Health Centres in the district.

Twenty four people were treated by Dr Ravi Hundekar at Shahpur Community Health Centre on Thursday.

Dr Pratibha Sultane provided her services at the camp held in government hospital and Dr Unnati Pitale, prof Kalpana Patidar among other doctors provided treatment at Dental College.

In Burhanpur District Government Hospital, the camp will be organised till September 10 except on holidays.

