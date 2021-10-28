Madhya Pradesh: Dengue Scare, 10 more positive, total 772

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue has been continuously spreading its tentacles across the city as 10 more patients tested positive on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases reached 772.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, these 10 people were found dengue positive on Monday including 6 male and 4 female.

“Number of dengue cases is fluctuating and it will decrease in the coming days. The daily number of dengue cases is decreasing,” Dr Patel said.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 473 were male while 299 were female including 178 children.

“There are a total of 19 active cases in the city out of which 15 are admitted to hospitals,” Dr Patel said.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:41 AM IST