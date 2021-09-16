Madhya Pradesh: Dengue Par Prahar Mahabhiyan in Khachrod from September 15

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional officer Ashutosh Goswami chaired a meet on Dengue Par Prahar Maha Abhiyan that started in Khachrod development block from September15 .

BMO Dr Solanki, said that with the onset of the rainy season, the chances of infection from vector-borne diseases like Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya increase. To avoid infection, people have to be told to change the water of water tanks, coolers etc. Spraying of Temephos larva pesticide is being done by the team of Municipal Corporation, he added.

Dr Solanki told about the symptoms and preventive treatment of Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya. Blood test and treatment is available free of cost in Civil Hospital Nagda, he fadded. During the campaign, municipal employees, Anganwadi workers, ASHA supervisors, urban ASHA workers will go door-to-door to make people aware as well as conduct larva surveys and fever patients surveys.

Block Medical Officer Dr Kamal Solanki, project officer Mukesh Verma, municipal officials CS Jat and all sector supervisors, mates and anganwadi supervisors were present.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:00 AM IST