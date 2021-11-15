Madhya Pradesh: Dengue cases crossed 900 mark, 122 found in this month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as 13 more people fell prey to the disease on Sunday.

The cases of dengue crossed 900 mark (total 922) and as many as 118 cases were found in 14 days of this month.

“In all, 13 cases were reported on Sunday including six male and seven female. At present, over 900 cases were found positive in the city and only one death has been reported, so far,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that only one death has been reported in the district due to vector-borne disease. There are 19 active cases and 7 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city.

Out of total dengue cases in the city, 564 were male while 358 were female including 230 children.

Month Wise Dengue Case 2021

Month Cases

June- 2

July- 9

August- 52

September- 384

October- 357

November- 118

Total- 922

