 Madhya Pradesh: Delhi Youth Drowns In Kshipra
Police recovered the body and handed it over to the family members after post-mortem.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Delhi died due to drowning at Sunehri Ghat of Kshipra River. He also had a friend with him who was saved by the people present there.

Jiwajiganj police said that Ayush (22), son of Sumersingh Verma, resident of Sangam Vihar Township of Delhi, died due to drowning at Sunehri Ghat. Ayush had come to Ujjain with his partner Vineet Gupta for Mahakal darshan. After Mahakal darshan, he also visited other temples in the city.

On Sunday afternoon, he had to return to Delhi after taking a bath in Kshipra. Seeing Ayush drowning in the river, Vineet went to save him, he too started drowning but some people present on the river saved Vineet while Ayush drowned.

