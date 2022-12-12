Madhya Pradesh: Delay in exam for certificate of practice worries law students in Ujjain

Law students present at the Government Law College, in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Government Law College, Ujjain and Agar College together went to Vikram University for the certificate of practice (Sanad) examination on Monday.

However, they were told Vikram University has refused to conduct the examination citing Bar Council of India (BCI)’s letter. The students later contacted Law College principal Dr Aruna Sethi and collected all documents that proved that the college had paid BCI fee. Later, the students went to the additional director, higher education, where these documents were verified and no flaw was detected.

Additional director Dr Arpan Bhardwaj assured the students that a team would go to Delhi regarding their demands and recognition would be taken by contacting BCI. The students warned to approach the high court if the issue was not resolved.

