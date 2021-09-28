Madhya Pradesh: Delay in bhoomi pujan of medical college, residents to raise issue with CM, warn of protest

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In view of inordinate delay in bhoomi pujan of proposed medical college, members of Neemuch Jagran Manch have decided to raise the issue with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his proposed visit on September 30.

Jagran Manch members claimed that though Rs 30 crore grant for the construction of the medical college had been cleared by the Central government, bhoomi pujan was pending for the last two years.

Appalled by government and administration’s apathy, residents of Neemuch were once again gearing up to launch a protest under the banner of Neemuch Jagran Manch.

Manch organised a meeting and representatives of all societies and prepared outline of phase-wise movement till CM’s visit after five days.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur doordarshan center closes from October 31

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:43 AM IST