 Madhya Pradesh: Defunct Boring Spews 100-Ft High Water Stream
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Defunct Boring Spews 100-Ft High Water Stream

Madhya Pradesh: Defunct Boring Spews 100-Ft High Water Stream

s soon as information surfaced, a large number of residents gathered at the spot to record the moment and made it viral on social media sites.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Rajgarh town on Tuesday night after a boring, lying defunct for three years, started throwing out water as high as 100-feet.

The incident was reported from Lal Darwaza of Rajgarh town under Sardarpur tehsil on Tuesday night. As soon as information surfaced, a large number of residents gathered at the spot to record the moment and made it viral on social media sites. The said boring was lying defunct for about three years. Owner Navin Baniya had covered boring with large stone (70 kg) to prevent any untoward incident. On Tuesday, water stream gushed out from the boring after displacing the stone. The spot has become a matter of curiosity as well as panic among the locals. Owner Baniya termed the incident as a miracle of nature while others called it mercy of Goddess Narmada. This is not the first case. In 2020, similar instance was reported in Rajgarh town.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 4-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Murder Attempt In Sardarpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Principal Selling School Uniforms, Allege Students, Parents

Madhya Pradesh: Principal Selling School Uniforms, Allege Students, Parents

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Convent School Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Two Terror Suspects Wanted By NIA Held In Pune

Madhya Pradesh: Two Terror Suspects Wanted By NIA Held In Pune

Madhya Pradesh: Docs And Quacks, Together They Cure!

Madhya Pradesh: Docs And Quacks, Together They Cure!

Madhya Pradesh: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu

Madhya Pradesh: G20 Delegates Bowled Over By Malwi Welcome At Mandu