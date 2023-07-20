Madhya Pradesh: Defunct Boring Spews 100-Ft High Water Stream

FPJ

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Rajgarh town on Tuesday night after a boring, lying defunct for three years, started throwing out water as high as 100-feet.

The incident was reported from Lal Darwaza of Rajgarh town under Sardarpur tehsil on Tuesday night. As soon as information surfaced, a large number of residents gathered at the spot to record the moment and made it viral on social media sites. The said boring was lying defunct for about three years. Owner Navin Baniya had covered boring with large stone (70 kg) to prevent any untoward incident. On Tuesday, water stream gushed out from the boring after displacing the stone. The spot has become a matter of curiosity as well as panic among the locals. Owner Baniya termed the incident as a miracle of nature while others called it mercy of Goddess Narmada. This is not the first case. In 2020, similar instance was reported in Rajgarh town.