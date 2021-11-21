e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Defence estate office sends notice to bungalow owners near Mall Road

The department claims that people sold government land of about 67 bungalows and made a fortune. Many business and marriage complex were operating on the land without paying any tax.
FP News Service
File Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Defence estate office has issued notices to owner and residents of bungalows near the mall road and the plowden road to vacate government land. On Saturday, a team of defence estate office visited the mentioned bungalows and asked residents to vacate properties till Monday.

On Saturday, defence estate dept ADO Pramod Kumar along with his team accompanied by military and the local police visited each of these bungalows and notified the owners, residents and business owners that they had time till Monday to vacate these premises and warned them of strict action in case of non compliance.

An officer of the dept, Tapan Kumar told Free Press that these bungalows were on A1 land and the department would start eviction procedure if occupants did not vacate the land till Monday. Another point to this matter was why the dept dithered when these bungalows were first sold by the occupants who made quite a fortune.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:00 AM IST
