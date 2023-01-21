Madhya Pradesh: Deduct salary of teacher found absent during inspection, says DEO Hemendra Vadnerkar

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District education officer (DEO) Hemendra Vadnerkar conducted a surprise inspection of Government Higher Secondary School, Balakwara, Government Higher Secondary School, Bamandi, Government Higher Secondary School, Regwa and Government High School, Bhilgaon on Saturday.

During the inspection, a teacher of the school was found absent in a secondary school. DEO Vadnerkar has ordered to deduct one day's salary of the absent teacher.

Vadnerkar also inspected Government Girl Higher Secondary School, Kasrawad. During this, Vadnerkar told that education quality is his priority in Kasrawad.

Taking a meeting of the teachers of Girls Higher Secondary, he appreciated the good work and stressed on the quality of education and asked teachers to teach the subjects within the time limit. Girls Higher Secondary Principal Rajesh Malviya said that the quality of education will not be compromised.

