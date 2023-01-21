e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Deduct salary of teacher found absent during inspection, says DEO Hemendra Vadnerkar

Madhya Pradesh: Deduct salary of teacher found absent during inspection, says DEO Hemendra Vadnerkar

Education quality my priority: DEO

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): District education officer (DEO) Hemendra Vadnerkar conducted a surprise inspection of Government Higher Secondary School, Balakwara, Government Higher Secondary School, Bamandi, Government Higher Secondary School, Regwa and Government High School, Bhilgaon on Saturday.

During the inspection, a teacher of the school was found absent in a secondary school. DEO Vadnerkar has ordered to deduct one day's salary of the absent teacher.

Vadnerkar also inspected Government Girl Higher Secondary School, Kasrawad. During this, Vadnerkar told that education quality is his priority in Kasrawad.

Taking a meeting of the teachers of Girls Higher Secondary, he appreciated the good work and stressed on the quality of education and asked teachers to teach the subjects within the time limit. Girls Higher Secondary Principal Rajesh Malviya said that the quality of education will not be compromised.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Khargone administration assures Government College girls of security
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Deduct salary of teacher found absent during inspection, says DEO Hemendra Vadnerkar

Madhya Pradesh: Deduct salary of teacher found absent during inspection, says DEO Hemendra Vadnerkar

Madhya Pradesh: Man loses Rs 5 lakh in FASTag fraud in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Man loses Rs 5 lakh in FASTag fraud in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Bagri community demands building in Garoth ward

Madhya Pradesh: Bagri community demands building in Garoth ward

Madhya Pradesh: Two commit suicide, third dies accidentally in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Two commit suicide, third dies accidentally in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands crop insurance payment for cold-wave-hit farmers in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands crop insurance payment for cold-wave-hit farmers in Alot