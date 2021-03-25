Madhya Pradesh: Declare Malhargarh Tehsil as drought-prone, demands Congress

Narayangarh: Members of Block Congress Committee from Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district demanded the administration to declare tehsil as drought-prone. They took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Vandana Harit saying that all the water resources of the tehsil are dry due to scanty rainfall this year and it's time to declare tehsil as drought-prone without any delay.
They added that in Malhargarh tehsil last year there has been very little rainfall. Failing to get sufficient rain, farmers, poor laborers are all disturbed, all the sources of water are empty, the water level of the rivers and well has gone down. The drinking water crisis has started arising in rural areas.
Due to less water and cold wave this year, opium crop, wheat, gram, raida, lentils, isabgol, all the crops got damaged along with kharif crops like soybean. Adding more salt to farmer’s injuries, the majority of farmers did not get compensation for their crop damage.
The problems of farmers, poor laborers and middle-class families increased manifold due to the Corona pandemic and now they are facing a hard time surviving.
In such a terrible situation, Malhargarh tehsil should be declared as drought-prone and all types of recoveries should be postponed with the immediate effect, relief work should be started for workers not getting migrated.
To ensure that drinking water is accessible to all, tubewell mining, transportation should ensure the provision of drinking water. In summer, a serious problem of water and fodder will be created for livestock, so efforts should be made to solve this problem by preparing an action plan for this. Farmers should get adequate compensation for crops destroyed by cold weather and frost, demands Congress members.
