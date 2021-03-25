Madhya Pradesh: Declare Malhargarh Tehsil as drought-prone, demands Congress

Narayangarh: Members of Block Congress Committee from Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district demanded the administration to declare tehsil as drought-prone. They took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Vandana Harit saying that all the water resources of the tehsil are dry due to scanty rainfall this year and it's time to declare tehsil as drought-prone without any delay.

They added that in Malhargarh tehsil last year there has been very little rainfall. Failing to get sufficient rain, farmers, poor laborers are all disturbed, all the sources of water are empty, the water level of the rivers and well has gone down. The drinking water crisis has started arising in rural areas.

Due to less water and cold wave this year, opium crop, wheat, gram, raida, lentils, isabgol, all the crops got damaged along with kharif crops like soybean. Adding more salt to farmer’s injuries, the majority of farmers did not get compensation for their crop damage.