 Madhya Pradesh: Deceased’s Family Demands Arrest Of Murder Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Deceased’s Family Demands Arrest Of Murder Accused

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased’s Family Demands Arrest Of Murder Accused

A substantial police presence was maintained in the village to ensure peace and order.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a 23-year-old man, who was stabbed to death, staged a protest outside the Namli police station area of Ratlam. The family demanded a swift apprehension of the accused responsible for the murder and to demolish their houses. The deceased was Abid Hussain, who was brutally stabbed to death in Panched village.

According to Hussain's relatives, he was on his way to an MP online shop when he was confronted and attacked by a group of individuals, resulting in severe injuries that tragically claimed his life.

The motive behind this horrifying act is believed to stem from an ongoing rivalry between Abid and three men from the same village. In the wake of the murder, tension gripped Panched village on Monday evening. The Namli police station in charge, accompanied by a contingent of police officers, swiftly responded to the situation, transporting the victim's body to the medical college for post-mortem. A substantial police presence was maintained in the village to ensure peace and order.

Following the completion of the post-mortem, the grieving family brought Hussain's body to the front of the Namli police station, placing it on the road as they began a sit-in protest. Later, cops calm down the crowd. Further investigation are going on.

Read Also
Indore: Congress Objects To BJP MLA Hardia’s Entry In Khajrana Ganesh Temple’s Sanctorum Despite...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: MLA Inaugurates A Sub-Health Centre In Londhi Village

MP: MLA Inaugurates A Sub-Health Centre In Londhi Village

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased’s Family Demands Arrest Of Murder Accused

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased’s Family Demands Arrest Of Murder Accused

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh In Bhopal On Sep 25

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh In Bhopal On Sep 25

Madhya Pradesh: With Two Deaths In 43 Days, Rajendra Ashram Become Centre Of Controversy In...

Madhya Pradesh: With Two Deaths In 43 Days, Rajendra Ashram Become Centre Of Controversy In...

Water Fury: 2 Cars Washed Away, 3 Bodies Recovered In Meghnagar

Water Fury: 2 Cars Washed Away, 3 Bodies Recovered In Meghnagar