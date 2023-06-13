Madhya Pradesh: Deceased's Documents, Murder Weapon, Recovered From Accused In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh development has emerged in the much-discussed Ritesh Damore murder case here, with police recovering the murder weapon and the deceased's academic certificates, Aadhar Card, and other documents from the accused's residence.

Ritesh was murdered outside his residence in Ward 2 of Awas Colony, Meghnagar on Sunday late at night.

After the incident, police managed to arrest accused Raju Titiya Meda on Monday morning, within a few hours of the incident, while two other accused, including one of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) leader Sumitra Meda, wife of Raju Titiya Meda and her accomplice Pushpa Ganawa were apprehended on Monday night. Police produced them before JMFC Court, from where they were sent to jail.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused Raju attacked Ritesh at 11.15 pm on Sunday with a knife. Police revealed that both Raju and one Akash, Ritesh’s brother-in-law were involved in a heated argument during a family function at Kallipura village. But others who were present there intervened and calmed the situation.

Meanwhile, when Ritesh, along with Akash and his sister Priyanka were heading towards their residence, accused Raju attacked Ritesh and stabbed him repeatedly. In his defence, Ritesh threw a piece of slab on him and injured him. In the meantime, when the deceased's sister Priyanka and Akash attempted to stop Raju, Sumitra and Pushpa grabbed them.

Later, the deceased's sister and brother-in-law called Dial 100 and an ambulance and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have sent both the weapon and the slab to the forensic lab for examinations.

Root cause of crime

Based on the statements of the family members, it was revealed that accused Sumitra and deceased Ritesh had been involved in an extra-marital affair and accused Raju Meda was well aware of that. Even, though both families tried to convince them to discontinue their affair, but in vain as Sumitra had kept all of Ritesh's documents with her to ensure that he remains with her.

On the other hand, Ritesh’s family members claimed that the deceased wanted to discontinue their relationship, but Sumitra did not allow him to end the relationship.

Sumitra contested district panchayat elections

Sumitra who was an active member of JAYS even contested councillor elections during a three-tier panchayat election from Ward No 11, but faced defeat by a huge margin. Sumitra often marked her presence in various political events organised in the district and was vocal against the state government and leaders on tribal issues.

Read Also Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours