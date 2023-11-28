Madhya Pradesh: Debt Dispute Ends In Gruesome Murder In Guna | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Cable Rajak was stoned to death by one Raju Chidhar near the Odha culvert. The gruesome incident happened on November 21 at a liquor party where both were involved in a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, Chidhar crushed Rajak with a heavy stone. The Dharnawada police arrested Chidhar, who confessed the crime. It is learnt the dispute began over an unsettled debt of Rs 10,000. It was Chidhar, who borrowed the money a year ago from Cable.

Chidhar orchestrated a plan to organise a liquor party, but his ultimate plan was to eliminate Rajak. The incident came to light when Manoj Rajak, victim's nephew, suspected foul play in the case. Besides, he would receive disturbing calls from the perpetrator regularly.

The police discovered Rajak's lifeless body near the Odha culvert in Ruthiyai village, prompting a swift investigation.

The police, acting on information, apprehended Chidhar, a 38-year-old resident of Mahuakheda village, at the Dongar bus stand and brought him into custody. The accused was presented in court and subsequently sent to jail.

Daughter's Abduction Leads To Violence

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between two parties erupted into violence following the disappearance of a young girl in Pandukhora village of Shajapur district. Kailash Singh accused a young man from the same village of abducting his daughter when he reported her missing on November 26.

As suspicions of an elopement and secret marriage arose, tensions escalated, resulting in a fight between the two parties. The violent altercation left two individuals injured. The Lalghati police station in-charge Sanjay Verma provided details of the incident.

Both the missing girl and the youth are adults, intensifying the father's concerns about their potential elopement. Both parties involved in the dispute have filed reports at the Lalghati police station, initiating an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The community is now grappling with the aftermath of the conflict, highlighting the complexities surrounding interpersonal relationships and societal expectations in rural areas. The local authorities are actively working to uncover the truth and address the legal implications of the incident.