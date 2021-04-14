Madhya Pradesh: Day’s salary deducted for irregularities at wheat procurement centres in Barnagar

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): For rabi year 2021-22, inspection of procurement centres is on. On April 13, Additional Collector and Nodal District Procurement Officer Aviprasad, District Supply Controller ML Maru, Deputy Commissioner, Cooperatives, OP Gupta inspected the procurement centre of Ingoria in Barnagar.

There were complaints of delayed weighing following which the committee manager was instructed to increase number of weighing scales and to weigh the farmers’ produce on time.

At the Chikli procurement centre, the team found that a truck of wheat was rejected on April 11 by surveyor in Ingoria. Despite being of good quality, the wheat was rejected and the same wheat was purchased by Food Corporation of India. The Additional Collector ordered a district-level inquiry against the surveyor, branch manager of warehouse in Ingoria.