Madhya Pradesh: Day’s salary deducted for irregularities at wheat procurement centres in Barnagar

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): For rabi year 2021-22, inspection of procurement centres is on. On April 13, Additional Collector and Nodal District Procurement Officer Aviprasad, District Supply Controller ML Maru, Deputy Commissioner, Cooperatives, OP Gupta inspected the procurement centre of Ingoria in Barnagar.
There were complaints of delayed weighing following which the committee manager was instructed to increase number of weighing scales and to weigh the farmers’ produce on time.
At the Chikli procurement centre, the team found that a truck of wheat was rejected on April 11 by surveyor in Ingoria. Despite being of good quality, the wheat was rejected and the same wheat was purchased by Food Corporation of India. The Additional Collector ordered a district-level inquiry against the surveyor, branch manager of warehouse in Ingoria.
The team inspected the procurement centres of Ghadasinga, Limboda, Ratadiya and Kadhai. It was found that the tarpaulin was not properly laid at the procurement centre while the acquired stocks were kept in open about which additional collector expressed his displeasure.
He ordered to deduct the one-day salary of Kadhai procurement centre manager Arjun Joshi and Ratadiya procurement centre manager Devdutt Barve. A show cause notice was issued to manager of Kadhai procurement centre. District Supply Controller was instructed to get clarification.
Additional Collector Aviprasad reviewed the wheat procurement with all the concerned district heads and sub divisional officers (revenue) through video conference.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)