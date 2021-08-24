Madhya Pradesh: DAVV's School of Yoga website hacked, obscene video uploaded

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The official website of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyala’s School of Yoga was hacked on Tuesday and it was linked to a pornography site by the hackers.

As soon as the Officials noticed the incident, they immediately blocked the website and lodged a complain in the cyber cell of city police.

They also claimed that the website of School of Yoga, which was hacked, was not in use and abandoned by the university a long time ago.

It is also believed that the website was being hacked by some Chinese hackers as they put the content in Chinese language.

In charge registrar Anil Sharma informed the media that they have asked the IT-experts to enhance security of DAVV’s website to avoid such incidents again. University officials learnt about the incident after getting complaints from the students.

