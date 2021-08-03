Madhya Pradesh: DAVV's CET registration figure crosses 10000, six more days to apply

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 10,000 students have, so far, applied for common entrance test (CET), a gateway to as many as 41 courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

"National Testing Agency, which has contract for CET-2021, has informed us that more than 10000 students have registered for the entrance test so far," said DAVV media in charge Chandan Gupta.

The registration for CET which has started from July 20 will continue till August 9. That means six more days are left to apply for CET.

DAVV introduced new website (www.davv.nta.ac.in) for CET. Through the website, registrations are being done. Besides, the details of eligibility, procedure for filing the application form, number of seats, test centres and fee structure are also available on the website.

CET-2021 will be conducted on August 31 for filling 2,515 seats lying vacant for 41 courses offered by 16 teaching departments.

The courses have been divided into three groups: Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1,145 seats in Group A; whereas Group B and Group C consist of 830 and 540 seats, respectively.

CET is a national level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been set up in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

Total eight centres have been set up outside the state. They are in New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur, and Bilaspur.

The centres in MP are set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Dhar, and Sagar.

CET results would be declared on September 12.