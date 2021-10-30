Madhya Pradesh: DAVV starts process to shift derecognised college students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started the process of shifting students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College, which was derecognised by Department of Higher Education (DHE), to other law colleges.

While releasing the details of vacant seats in other affiliated colleges, the university has asked the students of Guru Gobind college to obtain a no-objection certificate from their preferred colleges so that the transfer process can done.

In the first phase, about two dozen students will be transferred.

As per information, as many as 206 seats were vacant in 12 law colleges in session 2019-20 and 194 seats were vacant in 13 law colleges in session 2020-21.

Students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College can be shifted to these vacant seats.

Highlighting various irregularities, DHE had withdrawn recognition to Guru Gobind Singh Law College on August 13. The following day, DAVV disaffiliated the college citing withdrawal of recognition by the DHE.

These decisions have sent students of Guru Gobind Singh College into a tizzy. But the university made it clear that Guru Gobind Singh College’s students' career would not be left in the lurch.

The university had announced plans of transferring them to other law colleges.

Now, the university has issued list of colleges which are having vacancies.

The colleges with vacancies are located in Indore, Khargone, Dhar, Burhanpur, Mhow and Khandwa. DAVV said that students can directly contact these colleges for seeking NOC.

The college in which they are seeking admission will have to give NOC in the name of the university. Along with this, they will have to give an undertaking that the final decision of the matter under consideration will be valid in compliance with the instructions of the government and Bar Council of India. DAVV examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said that the entire transfer process is being done only on the instructions of the government.

Fees, a concern for students

Most of the students had paid annual fee to Guru Gobind Singh College when orders for its derecognition were issued by DHE. The beleaguered college authorities are in no mood to refund the deposited fees to the students, and in fact they are even thinking of moving court against the derecognition order.

Students who will be shifted to other colleges will be required to pay fees at the new college also. That means they will have to pay fees twice. Also, the fees of Guru Gobind Singh College was much less when compared to other law colleges.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Notorious criminal killed in a drunken brawl

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:45 AM IST