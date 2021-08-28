Madhya Pradesh: DAVV, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University join hands for academic exchanges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) at Sonipat have joined hands for academic exchanges, joint research programmes and utilisation available resources.

An MoU to this effect was signed between DAVV vice chancellor Dr Renu Jain and DBRANLU vice chancellor Viney Kapoor Mehra on Friday.

“As per the MoU, the emphasis will be placed on academic quality. During internship, students and teachers of both universities will visit the campus of each other and will jointly prepare research projects on specific subjects,” said Archana Ranka, head of School of Law, at DAVV.

The objective of the MoU is to promote academic research and improve academic quality at part with international standards.

“Besides exchange programs, faculty development programs for faculty will also be conducted as part of MoU,” Ranka said.

Library and e-library available in both the universities and exchange of available teaching material and support for internship at national and international level will also be done. In addition to this, both universities will organise workshops and seminars also.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:41 AM IST