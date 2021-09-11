Madhya Pradesh: DAVV agrees to give land for police station, to get 40 acres in return

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which was hell bent on not giving a portion of it land on UTD campus to Bhawarkua Police station, on Saturday gave in to the district administration.

It agreed to give the land not only for Lord Shiva temple but also to the police administration. DAVV will, however, get 40 acres in return for the land providing to the district administration.

The Bhawarkua square often face traffic congestions as left turns on two sides, one at police station side and the other at the Shiva Temple side are not broad enough. The district administration had sought land from the DAVV on UTD campus for shifting the shrine and the police station. DAVV had agreed to give space for temple but refused to the same for police station.

On Saturday morning, higher education minister Mohan Yadav called a joint meeting of district administration, university and municipal officers at EMRC. In the meeting, collector Manish Singh put forth the demand for the land for police station and temple. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal added that IMC also wants land on university campus on Ring Road side for building an overhead water tank.

The minister asked collector what in return he has for the university to offer. Singh replied that the administration would give 40 acres of land as compensation to DAVV. “Twenty-five acres of land at Bada bangrada and 15 acres land at some other place,” said the collector. He further said the 25 acres of land at Bada Bangarda was in possession of DAVV for construction of medical college but the project lapsed due to delay. “We will transfer the same land in the name of DAVV and also give 15 acres land in some other place,” said Singh.

Yadav told reporters that the land dispute between DAVV and district administration has been resolved. "In the deal, DAVV stood at advantage as it got 40 acres for expansion of its infrastructure," said the minister.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 07:05 PM IST