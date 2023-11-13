Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Representative Image

Dasai (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers of Sardarpur tehsil’s largest village – Dasai—have decided to boycott November 17 polls owing to non-fulfillment of 15-year-old demand of Dasai-Jhobra Road.

They have claimed that in the last 15 years they have been only served assurances and promises by local representatives. Due to lack of road connectivity farmers find it hard to transport crops.

With polling merely a few days away, farmers have sought concrete steps from candidates willing to address their concerns.

BJP’s Vel Singh Bhuria and Congress’ Pratap Grewal now face the task of finding a solution to the longstanding issue to win farmers’ support. The farmers said that the candidate who commits to Dasai -Jhobra road construction would get their votes.

