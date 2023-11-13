 Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

BJP’s Vel Singh Bhuria and Congress’ Pratap Grewal now face the task of finding a solution to the longstanding issue to win farmers’ support.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Dasai (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers of Sardarpur tehsil’s largest village – Dasai—have decided to boycott November 17 polls owing to non-fulfillment of 15-year-old demand of Dasai-Jhobra Road.

They have claimed that in the last 15 years they have been only served assurances and promises by local representatives. Due to lack of road connectivity farmers find it hard to transport crops.

With polling merely a few days away, farmers have sought concrete steps from candidates willing to address their concerns.

BJP’s Vel Singh Bhuria and Congress’ Pratap Grewal now face the task of finding a solution to the longstanding issue to win farmers’ support. The farmers said that the candidate who commits to Dasai -Jhobra road construction would get their votes.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Did Modi Send CBI, ED After Narendra Tomar's Son?', Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur,...

Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur,...

MP Election 2023: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcomed To Seek Votes’

MP Election 2023: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcomed To Seek Votes’

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls